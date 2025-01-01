Menu
2018 Volkswagen Atlas - COMFORTLINE AWD|7-PASS|3.6L V6|LEATHER|CARPLAY

$22,458 + taxes & licensing
159,283 KM

7-PASSENGER COMFORTLINE W/ 3.6L V6! Heated leather seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, backup camera, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, rain-sensing wipers, rear sunshades, Bluetooth and more!!

We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold As Is.

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

159,283 KM

Details Description

$22,458

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

COMFORTLINE AWD|7-PASS|3.6L V6|LEATHER|CARPLAY

12571721

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

COMFORTLINE AWD|7-PASS|3.6L V6|LEATHER|CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$22,458

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,283KM
VIN 1V2LR2CA4JC587935

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour: Tourmaline Blue Metallic
  Body Style: SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type: Gasoline
  Drive Type: All Wheel Drive
  Transmission: Automatic
  Engine: 6-cylinder
  Doors: 4-door
  Mileage: 159,283 KM

Vehicle Description

7-PASSENGER COMFORTLINE W/ 3.6L V6! Heated leather seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, backup camera, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, rain-sensing wipers, rear sunshades, Bluetooth and more!!We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$22,458

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Volkswagen Atlas