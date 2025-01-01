$20,934+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
Comfortline 3.6 FSI - Aluminum Wheels
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
Comfortline 3.6 FSI - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$20,934
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,700KM
VIN 1V2LR2CA3JC509503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Reflex Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N7991A
- Mileage 112,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Assist, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth!
Volkswagens all-new three-row crossover with room for up to seven is finally here - and its worth the wait. On the inside, two adults can sit in the third row with luggage stored behind them, says Car and Driver says of the Atlas. This 2018 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Big families need a big SUV. Introducing the Volkswagen Atlas, large enough to handle everything from the daily car pool to a weekend adventure. It comes standard with seven seats and a third row kids will love to sit in. Not to mention enough technology and amenities to help keep everyone happy. Lifes as big as you make it. This SUV has 112,700 kms. It's reflex silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Atlas's trim level is Comfortline 3.6 FSI. Upgrade to the Comfortline for some extra features and comfort. It comes with 7 seats, aluminum wheels, app-connect smartphone integration with Bluetooth, multi-collision braking, blind spot detection, remote start, 3-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen radio with a CD player, an SD card slot, and 8 speaker audio, a rearview camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Assist, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Touchscreen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Volkswagens all-new three-row crossover with room for up to seven is finally here - and its worth the wait. On the inside, two adults can sit in the third row with luggage stored behind them, says Car and Driver says of the Atlas. This 2018 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Big families need a big SUV. Introducing the Volkswagen Atlas, large enough to handle everything from the daily car pool to a weekend adventure. It comes standard with seven seats and a third row kids will love to sit in. Not to mention enough technology and amenities to help keep everyone happy. Lifes as big as you make it. This SUV has 112,700 kms. It's reflex silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Atlas's trim level is Comfortline 3.6 FSI. Upgrade to the Comfortline for some extra features and comfort. It comes with 7 seats, aluminum wheels, app-connect smartphone integration with Bluetooth, multi-collision braking, blind spot detection, remote start, 3-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen radio with a CD player, an SD card slot, and 8 speaker audio, a rearview camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Assist, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Touchscreen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Blind Spot Assist
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Mitigation
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
Split rear bench
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
50-50 Third Row Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Rear Leg Room: 955 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.1 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Remote CD changer in glove box
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,055 mm
Front Head Room: 1,048 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.7 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 2,720 kg
TOUCHSCREEN
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,544 mm
Power child safety locks
Overall height: 1,778 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,563 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,479 mm
Curb weight: 2,042 kg
Rear Head Room: 1,027 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Rear Hip Room : 1,474 mm
3rd Row Hip Room : 1,145 mm
Max cargo capacity : 2,741 L
3rd Row Head Room : 972 mm
Overall Length : 5,036 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 856 mm
Wheelbase : 2,979 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room : 1,395 mm
Overall Width : 1,978 mm
Rear Collision Mitigation
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
4 USB ports
LED low/high beam headlights
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay) Mirroring
Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Trim
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD 63,000 KM $30,352 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V EX AWD - Sunroof - Bluetooth 126,000 KM $14,491 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Encore Preferred - Cruise Control 13,074 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$20,934
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2018 Volkswagen Atlas