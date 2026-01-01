$19,719+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
Comfortline 3.6 Fsi
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
Comfortline 3.6 Fsi
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$19,719
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
133,000KM
VIN 1V2LR2CA8JC510274
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tourmaline Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N8451A
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Assist, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Touchscreen
All-new for 2018, the Volkswagen Atlas is a big SUV that's big on value. This 2018 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Big families need a big SUV. Introducing the Volkswagen Atlas, large enough to handle everything from the daily car pool to a weekend adventure. It comes standard with seven seats and a third row kids will love to sit in. Not to mention enough technology and amenities to help keep everyone happy. Lifes as big as you make it.
This SUV has 133,000 km. It's Tourmaline Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Atlas's trim level is Comfortline 3.6 FSI. Upgrade to the Comfortline for some extra features and comfort. It comes with 7 seats, aluminum wheels, app-connect smartphone integration with Bluetooth, multi-collision braking, blind spot detection, remote start, 3-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen radio with a CD player, an SD card slot, and 8 speaker audio, a rearview camera, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
All-new for 2018, the Volkswagen Atlas is a big SUV that's big on value. This 2018 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Big families need a big SUV. Introducing the Volkswagen Atlas, large enough to handle everything from the daily car pool to a weekend adventure. It comes standard with seven seats and a third row kids will love to sit in. Not to mention enough technology and amenities to help keep everyone happy. Lifes as big as you make it.
This SUV has 133,000 km. It's Tourmaline Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Atlas's trim level is Comfortline 3.6 FSI. Upgrade to the Comfortline for some extra features and comfort. It comes with 7 seats, aluminum wheels, app-connect smartphone integration with Bluetooth, multi-collision braking, blind spot detection, remote start, 3-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen radio with a CD player, an SD card slot, and 8 speaker audio, a rearview camera, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2025 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline Black Edition 6,000 KM $35,924 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline 3.6 Fsi 133,000 KM $19,719 + tax & lic
2024 Volkswagen Taos Trendline 4Motion 43,617 KM $26,909 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$19,719
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2018 Volkswagen Atlas