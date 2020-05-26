Menu
$35,950

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Execline LEATHER ROOF NAVI BLIS ADAPTI

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$35,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,682KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5031858
  • Stock #: 548646
  • VIN: 1V2NR2CAXJC548646
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
5-door

We have a new family member arriving very soon. We're just so excited we couldn't wait to tell you. Once they arrive, we will add further details. Cannot wait to show you the photos. Home of the Platinum up to 200,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 36 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

