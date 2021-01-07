2018 Volkswagen Atlas

+ taxes & licensing
ABSOLUTELY LOADED R-line 3.6L V6 LOW KMS, All wheel drive. Finished in Pure White on Golden Oak heated leather seats, Premium Fender Audio, navigation, driver memory system, Premium 20'' Trenton alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, heated 2nd row captain chairs, heated steering, Blind Spot Detection System, Front collision assist, rear traffic alert, lane keep assist, rear view camera with front and rear sonar parking sensors, remote starter, power liftgate, push button start, tinted glass, tri-zone climate control, full power group incl 10 way power seat, AM/FM/XM/CD with USB/AUX/SD input, rear manual sunshades, drive mode with terrain select, automatic LED headlamps, fog lights, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, tow package, electric parking brake, heated exterior mirrors, 115V outlet, auto-start/stop system, roof rails, cargo cover, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release and factory remote start. This is one NICE Atlas !!Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4motion, awd, 4wd, 4x4, R-Line
