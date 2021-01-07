Menu
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

47,587 KM

$40,726

+ tax & licensing
$40,726

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 Execline R-LINE 4MOTION | VW DIGITAL COCKPIT |

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$40,726

+ taxes & licensing

47,587KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6560122
  • Stock #: 210051
  • VIN: 1V2TR2CA9JC589955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 47,587 KM

Vehicle Description

ABSOLUTELY LOADED R-line 3.6L V6 LOW KMS, All wheel drive. Finished in Pure White on Golden Oak heated leather seats, Premium Fender Audio, navigation, driver memory system, Premium 20'' Trenton alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, heated 2nd row captain chairs, heated steering, Blind Spot Detection System, Front collision assist, rear traffic alert, lane keep assist, rear view camera with front and rear sonar parking sensors, remote starter, power liftgate, push button start, tinted glass, tri-zone climate control, full power group incl 10 way power seat, AM/FM/XM/CD with USB/AUX/SD input, rear manual sunshades, drive mode with terrain select, automatic LED headlamps, fog lights, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, tow package, electric parking brake, heated exterior mirrors, 115V outlet, auto-start/stop system, roof rails, cargo cover, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release and factory remote start. This is one NICE Atlas !!Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4motion, awd, 4wd, 4x4, R-Line

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Tonneau Cover
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

