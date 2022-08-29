Menu
2018 Volkswagen Beetle

28,650 KM

Details Description

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
Rev Motors

613-791-3000

SE | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Rear Cam

Location

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

28,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9026467
  • Stock #: 1457
  • VIN: 3VWJD7AT4JM726739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 28,650 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Volkswagen Beetle SE | Bluetooth | Blind Spot Assist | Heated Seats

Red Exterior | Cream/Black Cloth Interior | Blind Spot Assist | Bluetooth Connection | Front Heated Seats | USB & Auxiliary Ports | Power Locks and Windows | Sunroof | Push Button Start | Cruise Control | Android Auto | Apple CarPlay | Rearview Camera | CD player and much more.


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road.  We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

