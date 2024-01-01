Menu
Account
Sign In
6-Speed manual GTi w/ heated sport seats, 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, full power group incl. power seats, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM! -- We are selling this vehicle as-is and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer: this vehicle is sold unfit, not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at your expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold As Is.

2018 Volkswagen Golf

105,518 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI GTi | 6-SPEED | CARPLAY/AUTO | HTD SEATS |REAR CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI GTi | 6-SPEED | CARPLAY/AUTO | HTD SEATS |REAR CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,518KM
VIN 3VW547AU0JM269177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,518 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed manual GTi w/ heated sport seats, 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, full power group incl. power seats, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM! -- We are selling this vehicle as-is and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer: this vehicle is sold unfit, not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at your expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2022 Subaru Outback WILDERNESS | 260HP | LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Subaru Outback WILDERNESS | 260HP | LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY 55,773 KM $37,187 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW X3 AWD | PREMIUM PKG | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | REAR CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 BMW X3 AWD | PREMIUM PKG | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | REAR CAM 201,929 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT V8 4x4 | DVD | SUNROOF |COOLED LEATHER |NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT V8 4x4 | DVD | SUNROOF |COOLED LEATHER |NAV 116,351 KM $37,407 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Golf