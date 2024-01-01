$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Golf
GTI GTi | 6-SPEED | CARPLAY/AUTO | HTD SEATS |REAR CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,518 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed manual GTi w/ heated sport seats, 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, full power group incl. power seats, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM! -- We are selling this vehicle as-is and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer: this vehicle is sold unfit, not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at your expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.
+ taxes & licensing
