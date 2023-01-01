Menu
2018 Volkswagen Passat

59,205 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

Trendline+

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

59,205KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9743191
  • VIN: 1VWAA7A33JC043800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,205 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that won't break the bank? The 2018 Volkswagen Passat 1.8T Trendline has everything you need and more.

Equipped with factory options like a sunroof, heated front seats, and a rearview camera, this car offers the perfect combination of comfort and convenience. Plus, with a powerful 1.8T engine, you'll enjoy an exhilarating driving experience every time you hit the road.

But the best part? You can own this amazing car today, with financing rates as low as 6.99%. Even if you have damaged credit, our financing options can work with you to get you into the car of your dreams.

And if you're looking to upgrade your ride, we're aggressively seeking trade-ins. Don't wait any longer - come visit us today and experience the luxury and performance of the 2018 Volkswagen Passat 1.8T Trendline.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

