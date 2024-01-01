Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Step into the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance with the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium 4Motion. This SUV is equipped with AWD and Terrain Select to tackle any road conditions with confidence.</div><br /><div>Enjoy the luxurious feel of white leather interior with fully adjustable electric seats that adapt to your ideal driving position. Stay warm and cozy with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, no matter the weather outside. The full moonroof adds a touch of openness and light, enhancing every journey.</div><br /><div>For a superior audio experience, the Tiguan features upgraded Fender Audio, ensuring your favorite tunes sound incredible. Hands-free Bluetooth keeps you connected without taking your hands off the wheel, and the fully digital, customizable instrument cluster puts all your important information right where you need it.</div><br /><div>Parking and maneuvering are a breeze with the reverse camera and parking sensors, while the power liftgate and trailer hitch make loading up and towing simple.</div><br /><div>This Tiguan SEL Premium is designed to deliver a top-tier driving experience, combining luxury with practical features. Ready to see it in action? Contact us today to schedule your test drive and discover why this SUV is the perfect fit for you!</div>

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

96,699 KM

Details Description Features

$23,680

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

SEL Premium 4Motion

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

SEL Premium 4Motion

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

Contact Seller

$23,680

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,699KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX0JM121398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA1079
  • Mileage 96,699 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance with the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium 4Motion. This SUV is equipped with AWD and Terrain Select to tackle any road conditions with confidence.
Enjoy the luxurious feel of white leather interior with fully adjustable electric seats that adapt to your ideal driving position. Stay warm and cozy with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, no matter the weather outside. The full moonroof adds a touch of openness and light, enhancing every journey.
For a superior audio experience, the Tiguan features upgraded Fender Audio, ensuring your favorite tunes sound incredible. Hands-free Bluetooth keeps you connected without taking your hands off the wheel, and the fully digital, customizable instrument cluster puts all your important information right where you need it.
Parking and maneuvering are a breeze with the reverse camera and parking sensors, while the power liftgate and trailer hitch make loading up and towing simple.
This Tiguan SEL Premium is designed to deliver a top-tier driving experience, combining luxury with practical features. Ready to see it in action? Contact us today to schedule your test drive and discover why this SUV is the perfect fit for you!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoAgents

Used 2016 Nissan Rogue S 2WD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Nissan Rogue S 2WD 159,346 KM $12,478 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Plug In Hybrid, No accidents, Easy financing for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Plug In Hybrid, No accidents, Easy financing 34,910 KM $32,480 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Tesla Model Y Performance No accidents, low finance rate for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Tesla Model Y Performance No accidents, low finance rate 78,000 KM $47,900 + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,680

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan