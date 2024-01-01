$23,680+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
SEL Premium 4Motion
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
SEL Premium 4Motion
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$23,680
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,699KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX0JM121398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA1079
- Mileage 96,699 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance with the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium 4Motion. This SUV is equipped with AWD and Terrain Select to tackle any road conditions with confidence.
Enjoy the luxurious feel of white leather interior with fully adjustable electric seats that adapt to your ideal driving position. Stay warm and cozy with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, no matter the weather outside. The full moonroof adds a touch of openness and light, enhancing every journey.
For a superior audio experience, the Tiguan features upgraded Fender Audio, ensuring your favorite tunes sound incredible. Hands-free Bluetooth keeps you connected without taking your hands off the wheel, and the fully digital, customizable instrument cluster puts all your important information right where you need it.
Parking and maneuvering are a breeze with the reverse camera and parking sensors, while the power liftgate and trailer hitch make loading up and towing simple.
This Tiguan SEL Premium is designed to deliver a top-tier driving experience, combining luxury with practical features. Ready to see it in action? Contact us today to schedule your test drive and discover why this SUV is the perfect fit for you!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan