<div>Looking for an SUV that combines style, comfort, and versatility? Check out this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SE, designed to make every drive feel like an adventure.</div><br /><div>Starting with the basics, this Tiguan comes equipped with AWD, giving you the confidence to tackle any road, in any weather. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, the terrain select feature lets you adapt to whatever lies ahead.</div><br /><div>Step inside, and youll be greeted by a gorgeous brown and black two-toned leather interior thats both stylish and practical. Need a little extra warmth on those cold mornings? The heated seats have got you covered. Plus, the dual-zone climate control ensures everyone stays comfortable, no matter their preference.</div><br /><div>Enjoy the view from the full moonroof, stretching over both front and rear passengers, making every journey feel a little more open and airy. Stay connected on the go with hands-free Bluetooth, and when its time to park, the reverse cam and parking sensors make it a breeze.</div><br /><div>This Tiguan SE isnt just an SUV; its your ticket to a better driving experience. Why not see for yourself? Book a test drive today and feel the difference.</div>

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

191,349 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

SE 4Motion AWD

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

SE 4Motion AWD

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
191,349KM
VIN 3VV2B7AXXJM142170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA987A
  • Mileage 191,349 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-XXXX

613-909-3884

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan