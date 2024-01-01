$12,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
SE 4Motion AWD
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
SE 4Motion AWD
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
191,349KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VV2B7AXXJM142170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA987A
- Mileage 191,349 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Looking for an SUV that combines style, comfort, and versatility? Check out this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SE, designed to make every drive feel like an adventure.
Starting with the basics, this Tiguan comes equipped with AWD, giving you the confidence to tackle any road, in any weather. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, the terrain select feature lets you adapt to whatever lies ahead.
Step inside, and youll be greeted by a gorgeous brown and black two-toned leather interior thats both stylish and practical. Need a little extra warmth on those cold mornings? The heated seats have got you covered. Plus, the dual-zone climate control ensures everyone stays comfortable, no matter their preference.
Enjoy the view from the full moonroof, stretching over both front and rear passengers, making every journey feel a little more open and airy. Stay connected on the go with hands-free Bluetooth, and when its time to park, the reverse cam and parking sensors make it a breeze.
This Tiguan SE isnt just an SUV; its your ticket to a better driving experience. Why not see for yourself? Book a test drive today and feel the difference.
Starting with the basics, this Tiguan comes equipped with AWD, giving you the confidence to tackle any road, in any weather. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, the terrain select feature lets you adapt to whatever lies ahead.
Step inside, and youll be greeted by a gorgeous brown and black two-toned leather interior thats both stylish and practical. Need a little extra warmth on those cold mornings? The heated seats have got you covered. Plus, the dual-zone climate control ensures everyone stays comfortable, no matter their preference.
Enjoy the view from the full moonroof, stretching over both front and rear passengers, making every journey feel a little more open and airy. Stay connected on the go with hands-free Bluetooth, and when its time to park, the reverse cam and parking sensors make it a breeze.
This Tiguan SE isnt just an SUV; its your ticket to a better driving experience. Why not see for yourself? Book a test drive today and feel the difference.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From AutoAgents
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium 4Motion 96,699 KM $23,680 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA250 4MATIC Easy Financing, Fast Approvals 100,500 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue S 2WD 159,346 KM $12,478 + tax & lic
Email AutoAgents
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
Call Dealer
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan