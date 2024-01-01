$20,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
TRENDLINE - Aluminum Wheels
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
TRENDLINE - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,391KM
VIN 3VV0B7AX1JM178661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DEEP BLACK PEAR
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,391 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry!
Compare at $21625 - Our Price is just $20995!
With an all wheel drive system, this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is safer, much more stable and more secure regardless of the driving conditions. This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is completely redesigned and much more refined this year. With a more aggressive and masculine front hood, and all around design tweaks, the new Tiguan is becoming the undisputed king of the city streets. There is more of everything in the new Tiguan including more legroom, more options to choose from and more power. The new and improved Tiguan is the best choice for a new compact SUV.This SUV has 98,391 kms. It's deep black pear in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Trendline. The all new redesigned and reinvented 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline comes equipped with much more adding a huge value for your money. Options include aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, tailgate and door power locks, 6.5 inch touchscreen mated to 6 speakers, App-Connect smart phone integration, USB input, Bluetooth, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows front and rear, a back up camera and an impressive array of passenger safety airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $337.68 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan