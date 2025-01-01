$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Used
100,206KM
VIN 3VV2B7AX5JM145476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,206 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
