Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

100,206 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Watch This Vehicle
12416139

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 12416139
  2. 12416139
  3. 12416139
  4. 12416139
  5. 12416139
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,206KM
VIN 3VV2B7AX5JM145476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,206 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2023 GMC Terrain for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 GMC Terrain 43,086 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 SXT 4X4 | CERTIFIED | REAR CAM | BOX CAP | A/C for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 RAM 1500 SXT 4X4 | CERTIFIED | REAR CAM | BOX CAP | A/C 151,695 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 81,928 KM $11,207 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan