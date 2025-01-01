$22,107+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$22,107
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,609KM
VIN 3VV2B7AX0JM116709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,609 KM
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$22,107
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan