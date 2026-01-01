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2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

146,615 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

S 4Motion AWD

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14128738

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

S 4Motion AWD

Location

Backseat Autos

201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1

613879-8448

Contact Seller

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
146,615KM
VIN 3VV0B7AX3JM146133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2026136
  • Mileage 146,615 KM

Vehicle Description

coming soon...

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Backseat Autos

201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
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613879-8448

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$13,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Backseat Autos

613879-8448

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan