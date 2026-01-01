$13,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
S 4Motion AWD
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
S 4Motion AWD
Location
Backseat Autos
201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
613879-8448
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
146,615KM
VIN 3VV0B7AX3JM146133
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2026136
- Mileage 146,615 KM
Vehicle Description
coming soon...
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Backseat Autos
Backseat Autos
201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
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613879-XXXX(click to show)
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Backseat Autos
613879-8448
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan