$18,727+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE AWD | LOW KMS! | LEATHER | PANO ROOF
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE AWD | LOW KMS! | LEATHER | PANO ROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$18,727
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! Comfortline All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry, full power group, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500