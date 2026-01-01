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LOW KMS!! Comfortline All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry, full power group, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Details Description

$18,727

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE AWD | LOW KMS! | LEATHER | PANO ROOF

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14136124

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE AWD | LOW KMS! | LEATHER | PANO ROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14136124
  2. 14136124
  3. 14136124
  4. 14136124
Contact Seller

$18,727

+ taxes & licensing

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VIN 3VV2B7AX7JM139095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! Comfortline All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry, full power group, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$18,727

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan