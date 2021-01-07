Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

65,740 KM

Details Description Features

$23,762

$23,762
$23,762

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE 4MOTION | LEATHER | PANO ROOF

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE 4MOTION | LEATHER | PANO ROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$23,762

+ taxes & licensing

65,740KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6537052
  Stock #: 210089
  VIN: 3VV2B7AX0JM085686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 65,740 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED AWD finished in Ruby Red w/black leather interior, panoramic sunroof, front assist (autonomous emergency braking), Blind Spot Detection System, rear cross traffic alert, heated seats & exterior mirrors, rear view camera, Tulsa 17'' alloy wheels, push button start, tinted glass, dual climate control, full power group incl power adjustable seat, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/SD inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, terrain select, electric parking brake, auto start/stop system, black roof rails, cargo cover, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of premium pre-owned SUVs to suit any budget and we will match or beat any advertised price. We will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! awd, 4x4, 4wd http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 tsi, turbo, 4motion, awd, 4wd, comfortline

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

