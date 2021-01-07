2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
LOADED AWD finished in Ruby Red w/black leather interior, panoramic sunroof, front assist (autonomous emergency braking), Blind Spot Detection System, rear cross traffic alert, heated seats & exterior mirrors, rear view camera, Tulsa 17'' alloy wheels, push button start, tinted glass, dual climate control, full power group incl power adjustable seat, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/SD inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, terrain select, electric parking brake, auto start/stop system, black roof rails, cargo cover, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of premium pre-owned SUVs to suit any budget and we will match or beat any advertised price. We will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! awd, 4x4, 4wd http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 tsi, turbo, 4motion, awd, 4wd, comfortline
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8