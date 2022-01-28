2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

$33,250 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8230041

8230041 Stock #: AA432

AA432 VIN: 3VV2B7AX2JM115884

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.