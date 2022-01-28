$33,250+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
SE 4Motion AWD
Location
88 Spadina Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Y 2C1
72,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8230041
- Stock #: AA432
- VIN: 3VV2B7AX2JM115884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Mileage 72,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the yearwww.AutoAgents.io
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
