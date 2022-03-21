Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

80,172 KM

$32,497

$32,497

Bytek Volkswagen

613-701-0137

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Bytek Volkswagen

1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7

613-701-0137

$32,497

80,172KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8752376
  • Stock #: PC5602
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX9JM107032

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Storm Grey- Vienna Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # PC5602
  • Mileage 80,172 KM

Driver Assistance Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Bytek Volkswagen

Bytek Volkswagen

1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7

613-701-0137

