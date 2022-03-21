2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

$32,497 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 1 7 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8752376

8752376 Stock #: PC5602

PC5602 VIN: 3VV4B7AX9JM107032

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met

Interior Colour Storm Grey- Vienna Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # PC5602

Mileage 80,172 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Driver Assistance Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.