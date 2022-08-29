Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

86,490 KM

$23,977

+ tax & licensing
$23,977

+ taxes & licensing

Bytek Volkswagen

613-701-0137

Trendline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Trendline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

Bytek Volkswagen

1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7

613-701-0137

$23,977

+ taxes & licensing

86,490KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9087184
  • Stock #: PC5680
  • VIN: 3VV0B7AX8JM120658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black-Rhombus Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # PC5680
  • Mileage 86,490 KM

Vehicle Features

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bytek Volkswagen

Bytek Volkswagen

1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7

613-701-0137

