2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

$23,977 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 4 9 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9087184

9087184 Stock #: PC5680

PC5680 VIN: 3VV0B7AX8JM120658

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Red Met

Interior Colour Titan Black-Rhombus Cloth

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # PC5680

Mileage 86,490 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.