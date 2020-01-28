Menu
2018 Volvo S90

T6 Inscription AWD TWIN CHARGER 15,000 KM NAV PANO

2018 Volvo S90

T6 Inscription AWD TWIN CHARGER 15,000 KM NAV PANO

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$42,369

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,065KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4571148
  • Stock #: 200066
  • VIN: LVY992ML0JP023700
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

Only 15,000 KM and every possible option! 316 HP Twin charger AWD with Fine Nappa leather interior, navigation, panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control/pilot assist, blind spot/lane keeping, 20' alloy wheels, heated ventilated seats, quad zone climate control, full power group incl power seats, heads up display, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, AM/FM/Sirius XM with USB input, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, memory seat, power folding mirrors, sport mode, rear park assist, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This S90 is impressive! Momentum Plus Package, Luxury Package, Convenience Package. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, Inscription

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

