2018 Volvo XC60

Vision and Convenience Package. Loaded 2.0L Turbo AWD with black leather interior, Premium 19'' 5-double spoke alloy wheels, navigation, panoramic sunroof, front/rear/360 view cameras with front and rear park assist sensors, Blind Spot Detection System with rear cross traffic, Collision Avoidance, Parallel Park System, Lane Keep/Departure Alert, driver memory system, tow hitch receiver, heated front and rear seats, heated steering, dual climate control, power liftgate, tinted glass, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/SD/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic LED headlamps, roof rails, cargo cover, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of premium pre-owned SUVs to suit any budget and we will match or beat any advertised price. We will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, T5, MOMENTUM
