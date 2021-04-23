Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volvo XC60

52,963 KM

Details Description Features

$39,826

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,826

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 Volvo XC60

2018 Volvo XC60

T5 Momentum NAVIGATION | PANO SUNROOF | 360 VIEW CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volvo XC60

T5 Momentum NAVIGATION | PANO SUNROOF | 360 VIEW CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 7018697
  2. 7018697
  3. 7018697
  4. 7018697
  5. 7018697
  6. 7018697
  7. 7018697
  8. 7018697
  9. 7018697
  10. 7018697
  11. 7018697
  12. 7018697
  13. 7018697
  14. 7018697
  15. 7018697
  16. 7018697
  17. 7018697
  18. 7018697
  19. 7018697
  20. 7018697
  21. 7018697
  22. 7018697
  23. 7018697
  24. 7018697
  25. 7018697
  26. 7018697
  27. 7018697
  28. 7018697
  29. 7018697
  30. 7018697
  31. 7018697
  32. 7018697
  33. 7018697
  34. 7018697
  35. 7018697
  36. 7018697
  37. 7018697
  38. 7018697
  39. 7018697
  40. 7018697
  41. 7018697
  42. 7018697
  43. 7018697
  44. 7018697
  45. 7018697
  46. 7018697
  47. 7018697
  48. 7018697
  49. 7018697
  50. 7018697
Contact Seller

$39,826

+ taxes & licensing

52,963KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7018697
  • Stock #: 210422
  • VIN: YV4102RK1J1032422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 52,963 KM

Vehicle Description

Vision and Convenience Package. Loaded 2.0L Turbo AWD with black leather interior, Premium 19'' 5-double spoke alloy wheels, navigation, panoramic sunroof, front/rear/360 view cameras with front and rear park assist sensors, Blind Spot Detection System with rear cross traffic, Collision Avoidance, Parallel Park System, Lane Keep/Departure Alert, driver memory system, tow hitch receiver, heated front and rear seats, heated steering, dual climate control, power liftgate, tinted glass, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/SD/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic LED headlamps, roof rails, cargo cover, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of premium pre-owned SUVs to suit any budget and we will match or beat any advertised price. We will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, T5, MOMENTUM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2020 Hyundai KONA EV...
 27,476 KM
$37,726 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Prius c ...
 83,929 KM
$14,826 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 QUAD C...
 97,035 KM
$28,956 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory