2018 Volvo XC90

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
LOADED 7 Passenger AWD INSCRIPTION XC90 with Vision Package. Heated/cooled leather interior with navigation, driver & passenger memory system, Premium 21'' alloy wheels, tow package, 360 surround view cameras with rear park assist sensors, Parallel In/Out Parking System, Blind Spot Detection System, Cross Traffic Alert, Collision Avoidance, City Safety Warning, Lane Keep Aid, Road Sign Detection, Driver Alert System, Panoramic Sunroof, heated 2nd row seats, heated steering, tri-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, power liftgate, tinted glass, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/SD/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, drive modes, roof rails, rear manual sunshades, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of premium pre-owned SUVs to suit any budget and we will match or beat any advertised price. We will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, INSCRIPTION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8