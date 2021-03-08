Menu
2018 Volvo XC90

55,770 KM

Details Description Features

$44,326

+ tax & licensing
$44,326

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Volvo XC90

2018 Volvo XC90

T6 MOMENTUM PLUS PKG | VISION PKG | CLIMATE PKG

2018 Volvo XC90

T6 MOMENTUM PLUS PKG | VISION PKG | CLIMATE PKG

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$44,326

+ taxes & licensing

55,770KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6681287
  • Stock #: 210198
  • VIN: YV4A22PK7J1381758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210198
  • Mileage 55,770 KM

Vehicle Description

Luxury, Elegance & Safety best describe this XC90. Momentum PLUS & Vision Package. Loaded with leather and features such as Navigation, driver memory system, Premium 20'' alloy wheels, 360 surround view cameras with rear park assist sensors, Blind Spot Detection System, Cross Traffic Alert, Collision Avoidance, City Safety Warning, Lane Keep Aid, Road Sign Detection, Driver Alert System, Panoramic Sunroof, heated front and rear seats, heated steering, tri-zone climate control, power liftgate, tinted glass, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/SD/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, drive modes, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of premium pre-owned SUVs to suit any budget and we will match or beat any advertised price. We will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, MOMENTUM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

