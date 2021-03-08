2018 Volvo XC90

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
Luxury, Elegance & Safety best describe this XC90. Momentum PLUS & Vision Package. Loaded with leather and features such as Navigation, driver memory system, Premium 20'' alloy wheels, 360 surround view cameras with rear park assist sensors, Blind Spot Detection System, Cross Traffic Alert, Collision Avoidance, City Safety Warning, Lane Keep Aid, Road Sign Detection, Driver Alert System, Panoramic Sunroof, heated front and rear seats, heated steering, tri-zone climate control, power liftgate, tinted glass, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/SD/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, drive modes, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of premium pre-owned SUVs to suit any budget and we will match or beat any advertised price. We will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, MOMENTUM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8