2018 Volvo XC90

$43,527 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 7 8 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8983387

8983387 Stock #: 220976

220976 VIN: YV4A22PK1J1347086

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 71,788 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.