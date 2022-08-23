Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volvo XC90

71,788 KM

Details Description

$43,527

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,527

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 Volvo XC90

2018 Volvo XC90

T6 Momentum AWD| 7 PASSENGER | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volvo XC90

T6 Momentum AWD| 7 PASSENGER | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 8983387
  2. 8983387
  3. 8983387
  4. 8983387
  5. 8983387
  6. 8983387
  7. 8983387
Contact Seller

$43,527

+ taxes & licensing

71,788KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8983387
  • Stock #: 220976
  • VIN: YV4A22PK1J1347086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 71,788 KM

Vehicle Description

Luxury features and seating for 7! Includes panoramic sunroof, 360 camera, navigation, dual-zone climate control, 19-inch alloy wheels, full power group including power adjustable seat, memory seat, garage door opener, auto headlights with auto highbeams, Sirius XM and more!  This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photoshoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2018 Volvo XC90 T6 M...
 71,788 KM
$43,527 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 107,069 KM
$17,424 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 226,201 KM
$4,856 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory