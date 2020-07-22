Menu
2019 Acura MDX

56,433 KM

$46,850

+ tax & licensing
$46,850

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

2019 Acura MDX

2019 Acura MDX

A-Spec Fully Loaded, AWD, 7 Seater

2019 Acura MDX

A-Spec Fully Loaded, AWD, 7 Seater

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

$46,850

+ taxes & licensing

56,433KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5699652
  Stock #: U4088A
  VIN: 5J8YD4H05KL802792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4088A
  • Mileage 56,433 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive, Fully Loaded Acura MDX A-Spec! Get Fantastic Financing and Our Price on this beautiful SUV. Come in before Sunday to test drive it. Very Rare Trade In! Check out all the photos to see its options. Navigation Sunroof Dual Screens Lane Departure Warning Collision Warring Remote Start Heated Seats Parking Sensors Slide-able Back Seat Leather Interior with Ruby Read Finish Black Rims Bluetooth with Voice Command Dual Climate Control Paddle Gear Shift All Wheel Drive (AWD) V6 Engine Power Outlet USB Inputs Push Ignition Start And So Much More! Trade-Ins like this don't come in very often. Don't delay and call today. One of our reps will be happy to help you with any questions. Ideal for any Canadian family. Lots of room and drives like brand new. We are selling this vehicle un-certified. We are not looking into what it needs to be certified. You will need to take it to a mechanic to get this vehicle certified. This vehicle is sold unfit and not mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may require repairs at buyers expense. However, we feel it's a great vehicle for the discounted price! Come see it and decide for yourself. Call 613-596-1006 to speak to a sales rep or come see it at 1047 Richmond Road. Select GET OUR PRICE to receive the DISCOUNTED PRICE! If you are looking for a drivable and a very affordable vehicle don't miss this AS-IS DEAL. Ideal for anyone looking to get to point A to point B. Maybe you need a beater-car or you're heading on a road trip. Come see it before it's gone.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

