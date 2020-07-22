2019 Acura MDX

+ taxes & licensing
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1
All Wheel Drive, Fully Loaded Acura MDX A-Spec! Get Fantastic Financing and Our Price on this beautiful SUV. Come in before Sunday to test drive it. Very Rare Trade In! Check out all the photos to see its options. Navigation Sunroof Dual Screens Lane Departure Warning Collision Warring Remote Start Heated Seats Parking Sensors Slide-able Back Seat Leather Interior with Ruby Read Finish Black Rims Bluetooth with Voice Command Dual Climate Control Paddle Gear Shift All Wheel Drive (AWD) V6 Engine Power Outlet USB Inputs Push Ignition Start And So Much More! Trade-Ins like this don't come in very often. Don't delay and call today. One of our reps will be happy to help you with any questions. Ideal for any Canadian family. Lots of room and drives like brand new. We are selling this vehicle un-certified. We are not looking into what it needs to be certified. You will need to take it to a mechanic to get this vehicle certified. This vehicle is sold unfit and not mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may require repairs at buyers expense. However, we feel it's a great vehicle for the discounted price! Come see it and decide for yourself. Call 613-596-1006 to speak to a sales rep or come see it at 1047 Richmond Road. Select GET OUR PRICE to receive the DISCOUNTED PRICE! If you are looking for a drivable and a very affordable vehicle don't miss this AS-IS DEAL. Ideal for anyone looking to get to point A to point B. Maybe you need a beater-car or you're heading on a road trip. Come see it before it's gone.
