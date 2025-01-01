Menu
Step into the allure of the 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec in a sophisticated color that enhances its all-wheel-drive precision and agile handling. This SUV combines a commanding presence with the practicality you need for everyday journeys and exceptional adventures. The exterior boasts eye-catching alloy wheels and a sporty design, while the interior invites you with its comfort-focused features such as heated and cooled seats, and a sunroof/moonroof that fills the cabin with natural light. Stylishly designed with attention to detail, this RDX promises comfort and luxury in every mile. Equipped with cutting-edge technology like a navigation system and smart device integration, staying connected is effortless. The vehicles robust safety features, including lane assist and parking sensors, provide peace of mind, while the backup camera ensures easy maneuvering. The incorporation of a wi-fi hotspot, satellite radio, and more, means you are ready for whatever comes your way. Ideal for those who value performance and state-of-the-art features, this Acura RDX A-Spec is tailored for your needs. Contact our dealership today to explore this exceptional vehicle further and elevate your driving experience.

2019 Acura RDX

11 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Acura RDX

A-Spec AWD

13074688

2019 Acura RDX

A-Spec AWD

Bank Street Mazda

2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11KM
VIN 5J8TC2H66KL800202

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Compression ratio: 9.80 to 1
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Wheel size: 20
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Fuel economy city: 11.3L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 9.1L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 64.7L
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Speakers: 16
Exterior parking camera rear
Internet access capable: mobile hotspot
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Parking sensors: front and rear
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear hiproom: 1,267mm (49.9)
Front hiproom: 1,397mm (55.0)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Ground clearance (max): 208mm (8.2)
Rear headroom: 974mm (38.3)
Wheelbase: 2,750mm (108.3)
Fuel economy combined: 10.3L/100 km
GVWR: 2,280kg (5,027lbs)
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 85.9mm (3.39 x 3.38)
Front legroom: 1,057mm (41.6)
Passenger volume: 2,945L (104.0 cu.ft.)
Front headroom: 1,007mm (39.6)
Primary LCD size: 10.2
Transmission: 10 speed automatic
Navigation system: Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition
Emergency communication system: AcuraLink
Front shoulder room: 1,517mm (59.7)
Curb weight: 1,844kg (4,065lbs)
Appearance: digital/analog
Exterior body width: 1,900mm (74.8)
Drive type: SH-AWD all-wheel
Blind spot: Blind Spot Information System warning
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Monitor warning
Tracker system: AcuraLink Assist
Premium audio system: ELS Studio 3D
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) mitigation
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System active
Ground clearance (min): 144mm (5.7)
Horsepower: 272hp @ 6,500RPM
Torque: 280 lb.-ft. @ 1,600RPM
Rear shoulder room: 1,437mm (56.6)
Engine torque: 280 lb.-ft. @ 1,600RPM
Exterior length: 4,744mm (186.8)
Exterior height: 1,668mm (65.7)
Turning radius: 11.9m (39.0')
Rear legroom: 975mm (38.4)
Speaker type: ELS Studio 3D
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/leather Alcantara
Front tires: 255/45VR20.0
Rear tires: 255/45VR20.0
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 835 L (29 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,260 L (80 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Acura RDX