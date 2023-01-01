$38,211+ tax & licensing
2019 Acura RDX
A-SPEC SH-AWD | PANO ROOF | COOLED RED LEATHER
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$38,211
- Listing ID: 9959270
- Stock #: 230430
- VIN: 5J8TC2H65KL805682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,299 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE A-SPEC W/ STUNNING HEATED & COOLED RED LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PREMIUM ELS STUDIO 3D AUDIO, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LANE-KEEP ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM AND BLIND SPOT MONITOR! A-spec sport steering wheel, premium 20-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, navigation, remote start, heated steering wheel, paddle shitters, dual-zone climate control, power seats w/ driver's memory, dynamic drive modes (Snow, comfort, sport, sport+), auto headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, brake holding, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
