2019 Acura RDX

100,299 KM

Details

$38,211

+ tax & licensing
$38,211

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Acura RDX

2019 Acura RDX

A-SPEC SH-AWD | PANO ROOF | COOLED RED LEATHER

2019 Acura RDX

A-SPEC SH-AWD | PANO ROOF | COOLED RED LEATHER

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$38,211

+ taxes & licensing

100,299KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9959270
  • Stock #: 230430
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H65KL805682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,299 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE A-SPEC W/ STUNNING HEATED & COOLED RED LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PREMIUM ELS STUDIO 3D AUDIO, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LANE-KEEP ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM AND BLIND SPOT MONITOR! A-spec sport steering wheel, premium 20-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, navigation, remote start, heated steering wheel, paddle shitters, dual-zone climate control, power seats w/ driver's memory, dynamic drive modes (Snow, comfort, sport, sport+), auto headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, brake holding, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

