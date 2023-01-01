Menu
Account
Sign In
ONLY 57,000 KMS! ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ PREMIUM PKG INCL. SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO AND 17-IN ALLOYS! Power seats, keyless entry w/ push start, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlights, fog lights, auto start/stop, full power group, cruise control and Sirius XM!

2019 Audi A3

56,982 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Audi A3

PREM PKG| SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER |LOW KMS! |CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi A3

PREM PKG| SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER |LOW KMS! |CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 10733390
  2. 10733390
  3. 10733390
  4. 10733390
  5. 10733390
  6. 10733390
  7. 10733390
  8. 10733390
  9. 10733390
  10. 10733390
  11. 10733390
  12. 10733390
  13. 10733390
  14. 10733390
  15. 10733390
  16. 10733390
  17. 10733390
  18. 10733390
  19. 10733390
  20. 10733390
  21. 10733390
  22. 10733390
  23. 10733390
  24. 10733390
  25. 10733390
  26. 10733390
  27. 10733390
  28. 10733390
  29. 10733390
  30. 10733390
  31. 10733390
  32. 10733390
  33. 10733390
  34. 10733390
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
56,982KM
Used
VIN WAUAUGFF5K1013270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cosmos Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,982 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 57,000 KMS! ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ PREMIUM PKG INCL. SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO AND 17-IN ALLOYS! Power seats, keyless entry w/ push start, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlights, fog lights, auto start/stop, full power group, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2021 Dodge Challenger R/T SHAKER| HELLRAISIN| ONLY 5,200KMS| 12K IN PKGS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Dodge Challenger R/T SHAKER| HELLRAISIN| ONLY 5,200KMS| 12K IN PKGS 5,188 KM $49,951 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Cadillac ATS LUXURY AWD |CARBON BLACK PKG |SUNROOF|RECARO SEATS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Cadillac ATS LUXURY AWD |CARBON BLACK PKG |SUNROOF|RECARO SEATS 71,629 KM $24,311 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4x4 | SAFETY PKG | HTD/COOLED LEATHER |NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4x4 | SAFETY PKG | HTD/COOLED LEATHER |NAV 129,376 KM $32,426 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2019 Audi A3