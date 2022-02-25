Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi A3

64,000 KM

Details Description

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Contact Seller
2019 Audi A3

2019 Audi A3

2.0 TFSI Premium 2019 Audi A3 Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi A3

2.0 TFSI Premium 2019 Audi A3 Comfortline

Location

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

  1. 8329296
  2. 8329296
  3. 8329296
  4. 8329296
  5. 8329296
  6. 8329296
  7. 8329296
  8. 8329296
  9. 8329296
  10. 8329296
  11. 8329296
  12. 8329296
  13. 8329296
  14. 8329296
  15. 8329296
Contact Seller

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

64,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8329296
  • Stock #: AA452
  • VIN: WAUAUGFFXK1013913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA452
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Audi A3, front wheel drive, 2L turbo 4 cyl 186 hp, 7 speed transmission, Carplay, heated seats, sunroof, Comfortline 
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the yearwww.AutoAgents.io

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoAgents

2019 Kia Sorento LX ...
 99,050 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model 3 L...
 78,000 KM
$54,000 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3 S...
 48,918 KM
$55,999 + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory