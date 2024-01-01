Menu
2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * ONE OWNER * ACCIDENT FREE * SMETANA APPROVED. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years.

2019 Audi Q8

85,385 KM

Details Description Features

$49,950

+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q8

55 Technik LEATHER, PAN.ROOF, HTD. & COOLED SEATS,

2019 Audi Q8

55 Technik LEATHER, PAN.ROOF, HTD. & COOLED SEATS,

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$49,950

+ taxes & licensing

85,385KM
Used
VIN WA1CVAF12KD012273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dragon Orange Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,385 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER * ACCIDENT FREE * SMETANA APPROVED. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years.

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

$49,950

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2019 Audi Q8