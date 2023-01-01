Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi S4

58,513 KM

Details Description Features

$44,550

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,550

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2019 Audi S4

2019 Audi S4

3.0T Progressiv ADVANCED DRIVER'S ASSIST NAVI BL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi S4

3.0T Progressiv ADVANCED DRIVER'S ASSIST NAVI BL

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 9774544
  2. 9774544
  3. 9774544
  4. 9774544
  5. 9774544
  6. 9774544
  7. 9774544
  8. 9774544
  9. 9774544
  10. 9774544
  11. 9774544
Contact Seller

$44,550

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
58,513KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9774544
  • Stock #: 096276
  • VIN: WAUB4AF43KA096276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 096276
  • Mileage 58,513 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 1-OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS *SMETANA APPROVED *** Every time you push the start button on this Audi you will have a perma smile!! 354 horses under the hood, incredible Quattro all wheel drive handling, synaptic nerve firing on every level!! Finished in Quantum Grey with matching black leather seating surfaces with black Fine Nappa leather seating surfaces with Rock Gray contrast diamond stitching, proximity key, push start button, navigation, Audi Virtual Cockpit, 2 stage driver's seat memory system, Carbon Atlas inlays, 18 5 spoke alloy wheels, leather wrapped sport steering wheel, paddle shifters, Audi Drive Select, backup camera, park distance control, sunroof, heated seats, start/stop function, tri-zone climate control, traction control, speed warning, parking aid, efficiency assist, Audi Pre-Sense, rain sensors, power folding mirrors, ambient interior lighting, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, only 58,000kms all compliment this stunning 2019 Audi S4 Progressiv. Perfection and beyond!!

Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

2019 Audi S4 3.0T Pr...
 58,513 KM
$44,550 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A5 2.0T Te...
 28,826 KM
$40,600 + tax & lic
2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T D...
 74,829 KM
$37,800 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory