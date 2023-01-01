$44,550+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi S4
3.0T Progressiv ADVANCED DRIVER'S ASSIST NAVI BL
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
$44,550
- Listing ID: 9774544
- Stock #: 096276
- VIN: WAUB4AF43KA096276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,513 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 1-OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS *SMETANA APPROVED *** Every time you push the start button on this Audi you will have a perma smile!! 354 horses under the hood, incredible Quattro all wheel drive handling, synaptic nerve firing on every level!! Finished in Quantum Grey with matching black leather seating surfaces with black Fine Nappa leather seating surfaces with Rock Gray contrast diamond stitching, proximity key, push start button, navigation, Audi Virtual Cockpit, 2 stage driver's seat memory system, Carbon Atlas inlays, 18 5 spoke alloy wheels, leather wrapped sport steering wheel, paddle shifters, Audi Drive Select, backup camera, park distance control, sunroof, heated seats, start/stop function, tri-zone climate control, traction control, speed warning, parking aid, efficiency assist, Audi Pre-Sense, rain sensors, power folding mirrors, ambient interior lighting, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, only 58,000kms all compliment this stunning 2019 Audi S4 Progressiv. Perfection and beyond!!
Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
