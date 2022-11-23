Menu
2019 Audi SQ5

79,615 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Global Auto Sales

613-248-8778

2019 Audi SQ5

2019 Audi SQ5

Premium Plus

2019 Audi SQ5

Premium Plus

Location

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

613-248-8778

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,615KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9432876
  • Stock #: 174AE7
  • VIN: WA1A4AFY9K2002567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 79,615 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED SUPER CLEAN INSIDE OUT 2019 AUDI SQ5 , MORE DETAILS COMING SOON. We finance through all major banks and credit institutions. Whether you have good credit bad credit, or no credit. We have a solution for you. For peace of mind driving, we offer extended warranty programs to suit your driving needs, that you can purchase to mileages as high as 200,000 kms with no time limit. We offer a full range of Winter tire and Rim packages. So you can choose your own look and personalize your car. See your representative for pricing and plans? Our cars come fully inspected and adhere to ministry of transportation safety guidelines and we also service those needing Quebec Safeties. We have a full service department and we service what we sell. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information. We are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any questions or concerns you may have directly with our dealership?
We are open Monday to Friday 9 to 6 and Saturday 10 to 4. Please email us at sales@globalautosales.ca or call us at 1-613-248-8778.

Global Auto Sales

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

613-248-XXXX

613-248-8778

1-866-979-7662
