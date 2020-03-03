Menu
2019 BMW 330i

xDrive LEATHER NAV SUNROOF REAR CAM LOADED

2019 BMW 330i

xDrive LEATHER NAV SUNROOF REAR CAM LOADED

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$38,426

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,522KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4708530
  • Stock #: 200132
  • VIN: WBA5R7C5XKAJ82487
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

xDrive Twin Power Turbo with leather, navigation, sunroof, rear view camera, heated seats and steering, rear parking sensors, 18' alloy wheels, tri-zone climate control, full power group incl power seats, cruise control, push button start, AM/FM with USB input, automatic Xenon headlamps, memory seat, power folding mirrors, fog lights, Sport/Comfort/Eco Pro modes, traction control, keyless entry with remote trunk release and much more! Technology Package, Driver Assistance Package. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of premium pre-owned vehicles to suit any budget and we will match or beat any advertised price. We will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 Pre-owned, daily rental, factory warranty, Carfax report included. xdrive, awd, 4wd

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

