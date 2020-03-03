2019 BMW 330i

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
xDrive Twin Power Turbo with leather, navigation, sunroof, rear view camera, heated seats and steering, rear parking sensors, 18' alloy wheels, tri-zone climate control, full power group incl power seats, cruise control, push button start, AM/FM with USB input, automatic Xenon headlamps, memory seat, power folding mirrors, fog lights, Sport/Comfort/Eco Pro modes, traction control, keyless entry with remote trunk release and much more! Technology Package, Driver Assistance Package. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of premium pre-owned vehicles to suit any budget and we will match or beat any advertised price. We will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 Pre-owned, daily rental, factory warranty, Carfax report included. xdrive, awd, 4wd
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8