2019 BMW 330i
xDrive Touring | ULTRA RARE | M SPORT EDITION II
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$CALL
- Listing ID: 8380527
- Stock #: 220344
- VIN: WBA8K3C53KA483998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 43,682 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all M Sport enthusiasts! This one of a kind ultra rare 330i wagon is equipped with BMW's M Sport Edition II package. Features include, 18 M Sport alloy wheels, digital instrument display, head-up display, wireless charging, blind spot detection, rear camera with front + rear park assist sensors, leather-wrapped heated M Sport steering, panoramic sunroof, navigation, black Dakota leather interior, head-up display, premium Harman/Kardon audio, frontal collision warning, lane departure warning, pedestrian warning, heated seats, dual climate control, full power group including power seats + power liftgate, Sport+/Sport/Comfort/Eco Pro drive modes, paddle shifters, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlights/fog lights, roof rack, Sirius XM radio, and tinted windows. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd
Vehicle Features
