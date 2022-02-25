Menu
2019 BMW 330i

43,682 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 BMW 330i

2019 BMW 330i

xDrive Touring | ULTRA RARE | M SPORT EDITION II

2019 BMW 330i

xDrive Touring | ULTRA RARE | M SPORT EDITION II

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,682KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8380527
  Stock #: 220344
  VIN: WBA8K3C53KA483998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 220344
  • Mileage 43,682 KM

Vehicle Description

Calling all M Sport enthusiasts! This one of a kind ultra rare 330i wagon is equipped with BMW's M Sport Edition II package. Features include, 18 M Sport alloy wheels, digital instrument display, head-up display, wireless charging, blind spot detection, rear camera with front + rear park assist sensors, leather-wrapped heated M Sport steering, panoramic sunroof, navigation, black Dakota leather interior, head-up display, premium Harman/Kardon audio, frontal collision warning, lane departure warning, pedestrian warning, heated seats, dual climate control, full power group including power seats + power liftgate, Sport+/Sport/Comfort/Eco Pro drive modes, paddle shifters, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlights/fog lights, roof rack, Sirius XM radio, and tinted windows. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Satellite Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

