2019 BMW 4 Series

$38,990 + taxes & licensing
9 7 , 5 8 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10505568

10505568 Stock #: 350811

350811 VIN: WBA4W9C52KAF94096

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # 350811

Mileage 97,580 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Split Folding Rear Seat Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Rear seat centre armrest Sport steering wheel Tracker System Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: 8 speed automatic Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Diversity antenna Exterior Alloy Wheels Rain Sensing Wipers Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Rear Air Conditioning Front dual zone A/C Trim Leather upholstery Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints DVD-Audio Residual heat recirculation Rear beverage holders Engine Displacement: 3.0 L Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Cylinder Configuration: I-6 Seat upholstery: leather Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Mode Select Transmission Engine Litres: 3.0L Rear cargo: trunk Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Recommended fuel: premium unleaded 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Number of doors: 2 Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L Manual-shift auto: Steptronic Max seating capacity: 4 Internal memory capacity (GB): 20 GB Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km Compression ratio: 11.00 to 1 Tailpipe finisher: chrome Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km Speakers: 9 Maintenance warranty: 48 months/80,000km Turning radius: 5.9m (19.4') Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Fuel economy highway: 7.6L/100 km Exterior parking camera rear Wheel size: 19 Front headroom: 1,011mm (39.8) CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Emergency communication system: Intelligent Emergency Call Proximity key: push button start only Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2) Forward collision: mitigation Drive type: all-wheel Fuel economy city: 11.4L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,810mm (110.6) Primary LCD size: 8.8 Engine bore x stroke: 82.0mm x 94.6mm (3.23 x 3.72) Payload: 358kg (789lbs) Internet access capable: ConnectedDrive Services Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay Lane departure: Lane Departure Warning warning Front shoulder room: 1,405mm (55.3) Fuel economy combined: 9.7L/100 km Rear legroom: 857mm (33.7) Exterior body width: 1,825mm (71.9) Rear shoulder room: 1,313mm (51.7) Front tires: 225/40YR19.0 Curb weight: 1,736kg (3,827lbs) Exterior height: 1,392mm (54.8) Rear headroom: 917mm (36.1) Rear tires: 255/35YR19.0 Appearance: analog Horsepower: 320hp @ 5,500RPM Torque: 330 lb.-ft. @ 1,380RPM Engine horsepower: 320hp @ 5,500RPM Engine torque: 330 lb.-ft. @ 1,380RPM GVWR: 2,145kg (4,729lbs) Exterior length: 4,641mm (182.7) Hybrid traction battery type: none Moonroof sunshade: manual Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Front pedestrian detection: prevention Interior rear cargo volume: 445 L (16 cu.ft.) Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 445 L (16 cu.ft.)

