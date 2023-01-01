$38,990+ tax & licensing
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
Barrhaven Chrysler
613-656-6526
2019 BMW 4 Series
440 440i xDrive Coupe
Location
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
97,580KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10505568
- Stock #: 350811
- VIN: WBA4W9C52KAF94096
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 97,580 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Sport steering wheel
Tracker System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Diversity antenna
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Trim
Leather upholstery
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
DVD-Audio
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Engine Displacement: 3.0 L
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Cylinder Configuration: I-6
Seat upholstery: leather
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Engine Litres: 3.0L
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Number of doors: 2
Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L
Manual-shift auto: Steptronic
Max seating capacity: 4
Internal memory capacity (GB): 20 GB
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Compression ratio: 11.00 to 1
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance
Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Speakers: 9
Maintenance warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.4')
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy highway: 7.6L/100 km
Exterior parking camera rear
Wheel size: 19
Front headroom: 1,011mm (39.8)
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Emergency communication system: Intelligent Emergency Call
Proximity key: push button start only
Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2)
Forward collision: mitigation
Drive type: all-wheel
Fuel economy city: 11.4L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,810mm (110.6)
Primary LCD size: 8.8
Engine bore x stroke: 82.0mm x 94.6mm (3.23 x 3.72)
Payload: 358kg (789lbs)
Internet access capable: ConnectedDrive Services
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay
Lane departure: Lane Departure Warning warning
Front shoulder room: 1,405mm (55.3)
Fuel economy combined: 9.7L/100 km
Rear legroom: 857mm (33.7)
Exterior body width: 1,825mm (71.9)
Rear shoulder room: 1,313mm (51.7)
Front tires: 225/40YR19.0
Curb weight: 1,736kg (3,827lbs)
Exterior height: 1,392mm (54.8)
Rear headroom: 917mm (36.1)
Rear tires: 255/35YR19.0
Appearance: analog
Horsepower: 320hp @ 5,500RPM
Torque: 330 lb.-ft. @ 1,380RPM
Engine horsepower: 320hp @ 5,500RPM
Engine torque: 330 lb.-ft. @ 1,380RPM
GVWR: 2,145kg (4,729lbs)
Exterior length: 4,641mm (182.7)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 445 L (16 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 445 L (16 cu.ft.)
