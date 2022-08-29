Menu
2019 BMW X2

69,268 KM

Details Description Features

$44,700

+ tax & licensing
$44,700

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2019 BMW X2

2019 BMW X2

M35i LEATHER ROOF NAVI HK SOUND HUD

2019 BMW X2

M35i LEATHER ROOF NAVI HK SOUND HUD

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$44,700

+ taxes & licensing

69,268KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9043681
  • Stock #: F29633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 69,268 KM

Vehicle Description

Synaptic nerve firing on all cylinders!! Every time you get behind the steering wheel and push the start button of this X2 M35i you will get a perma smile on your face!! Finished in Alpine White with gorgeous contrasting Magna Red Dakota leather seating surfaces, M Sports suspension, M leather steering wheel, M Sport seats, M Aerodynamics package, M rear spoiler, panoramic glass roof, power seats with driver's seat memory, lumbar support, heated seats, heads up display, Apple Car Play preparation, wireless charging, navigation plus, park distance control, climate control, light package, LED fog lights, LED headlamps, Driving Assistant Plus, active cruise control, park assist, M Sport brakes, M Sport steering wheel, Comfort Access, backup camera, high gloss shadow line, anthracite headline, Harman Kardon sound system all compliment this stunning 2019 BMW X2 M35i XDrive Premium Enhanced package. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 41 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rain sensor wipers

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

