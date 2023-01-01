Menu
2019 BMW X3

92,003 KM

Details Description

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
AutoAgents

613-909-3884

xDrive30i / Clean CARFAX /

Location

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

92,003KM
Used
  • Stock #: L1-119
  • VIN: 5UXTR9C51KLR07127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,003 KM

Vehicle Description

New listing ! 2019 BMW X3 30i is a luxurious and high-performance compact luxury SUV that offers a sophisticated design, powerful engine, and intelligent xDrive AWD. Under the hood, it is powered by a responsive 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo inline-4 engine, delivering an impressive 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, the X3 30i accelerates with authority, making every drive a thrilling experience. The xDrive all-wheel-drive system comes standard, providing exceptional traction and stability on various road conditions. Packed with cutting-edge technology, it boasts an intuitive iDrive infotainment system with a crisp touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration, enabling seamless connectivity and access to your favorite apps on the go. Advanced safety features include Lane Departure Warning, Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation, Active Blind-Spot Detection, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, providing added confidence and protection during your journeys. The X3 30i's spacious and versatile interior boasts premium leather upholstery, and a hands-free power tailgate for easy access to the cargo area. With its sporty driving dynamics, precise steering, and well-tuned suspension, this luxury SUV delivers a smooth and exhilarating ride on any road. Embodying a perfect balance of style, comfort, and innovation, the BMW X3 30i stands out as a top choice for drivers seeking elegance, performance, and cutting-edge features in one impressive package.

The vehicle listed for sale is currently not physically present on our lot. It will be available for viewing and test driving by appointment only. Please don't hesitate to contact us to schedule an appointment or to obtain additional information about the vehicle. We appreciate your interest. Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome. Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the year www.AutoAgents.io

Email AutoAgents

613-909-XXXX

