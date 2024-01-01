$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 BMW X5
xDrive40i - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2019 BMW X5
xDrive40i - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,883KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5UXCR6C50KLL24546
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1900A
- Mileage 74,883 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Navigation!
With a luxuriously posh interior, a quiet and composed ride quality as well as excellent space and comfort for all passengers, there is no reason not to want this 2019 BMW X5. This 2019 BMW X5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
One of BMWs best sellers, the X5, returns with a supple interior lined with premium materials, and a much more advanced off road capability. While the X5 is both an urban and extra urban crossover, the interior will gladly accommodate five adults and keep them comfortable regardless of the road conditions. Whether its fast paced driving or serene highway cruising you're after, the X5 can deal with anything and everything, without skipping a beat.This SUV has 74,883 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our X5's trim level is xDrive40i. This ultra modern BMW X5 xDrive40i comes with ConnectedDrive services including WiFi, heated leather steering wheel with auto tilt away, remote keyless entry, genuine wood trim, perforated leather seats, memory settings, smart device integration, parking sensors, active blind spot assistance, collision mitigation, and lane departure warning. The exterior is the perfect marriage of function and form with adaptive suspension with driver selectable modes, dual chrome exhaust outlets, beautiful bicolor alloy wheels, a chrome grille surround, two row power sunroof, rain detecting wipers, power liftgate, directionally adaptive and fully automatic LED lighting, front fog lamps, and perimeter and approach lighting. Stay entertained with a dual display infotainment with 20G internal memory, voice activation, HiFi sound, Bluetooth, real time traffic, and navigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
With a luxuriously posh interior, a quiet and composed ride quality as well as excellent space and comfort for all passengers, there is no reason not to want this 2019 BMW X5. This 2019 BMW X5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
One of BMWs best sellers, the X5, returns with a supple interior lined with premium materials, and a much more advanced off road capability. While the X5 is both an urban and extra urban crossover, the interior will gladly accommodate five adults and keep them comfortable regardless of the road conditions. Whether its fast paced driving or serene highway cruising you're after, the X5 can deal with anything and everything, without skipping a beat.This SUV has 74,883 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our X5's trim level is xDrive40i. This ultra modern BMW X5 xDrive40i comes with ConnectedDrive services including WiFi, heated leather steering wheel with auto tilt away, remote keyless entry, genuine wood trim, perforated leather seats, memory settings, smart device integration, parking sensors, active blind spot assistance, collision mitigation, and lane departure warning. The exterior is the perfect marriage of function and form with adaptive suspension with driver selectable modes, dual chrome exhaust outlets, beautiful bicolor alloy wheels, a chrome grille surround, two row power sunroof, rain detecting wipers, power liftgate, directionally adaptive and fully automatic LED lighting, front fog lamps, and perimeter and approach lighting. Stay entertained with a dual display infotainment with 20G internal memory, voice activation, HiFi sound, Bluetooth, real time traffic, and navigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Kia Forte EX 52,013 KM $18,695 + tax & lic
2020 Honda HR-V LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 51,508 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GX - Heated Seats - $67.08 /Wk 29,346 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2019 BMW X5