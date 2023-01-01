2019 Buick Encore

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 5 , 0 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10216995

10216995 Stock #: P-7010A

P-7010A VIN: KL4CJASB5KB892956

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Winterberry Red Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P-7010A

Mileage 45,025 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.