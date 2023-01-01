2019 Buick Encore

Rear Vision Camera

StabiliTrak, stability control system

Door locks, child security rear, manual

Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch includes 3 top tether points

Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED

Horn, dual-note tone

Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn

OnStar and Buick connected services capable (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)

Airbag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector

Airbags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions

Seat belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter, height adjustable

Seat belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter, height adjustable

Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions