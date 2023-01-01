$18,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Buick Encore
Preferred PREFERRED, REMOTE START, REAR CAMERA, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED!
2019 Buick Encore
Preferred PREFERRED, REMOTE START, REAR CAMERA, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED!
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
92,534KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL4CJASB3KB885973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,534 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX
Compare at $19055 - Myers Cadillac is just $18500!
JUST IN - ONE OWNER 2019 BUICK ENCORE PREFERRED- BLACK ON BLACK, DELUXE FRONT BUCKETS, CLOTH AND LEATHERETTE TRIM, BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM W/ 8 DIAG. COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN, MIRRORS, EXT. POWER, HEATED WITH TURN SIGNAL INDICATOR, CRUISE CONTROL, REAR VISION CAMERA, 18 MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEELS, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, ULTRA CLEAN!! PREVIOUS LEASE.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $19055 - Myers Cadillac is just $18500!
JUST IN - ONE OWNER 2019 BUICK ENCORE PREFERRED- BLACK ON BLACK, DELUXE FRONT BUCKETS, CLOTH AND LEATHERETTE TRIM, BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM W/ 8 DIAG. COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN, MIRRORS, EXT. POWER, HEATED WITH TURN SIGNAL INDICATOR, CRUISE CONTROL, REAR VISION CAMERA, 18 MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEELS, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, ULTRA CLEAN!! PREVIOUS LEASE.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Door locks, child security rear, manual
Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch includes 3 top tether points
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note tone
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn
OnStar and Buick connected services capable (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Airbags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
Seat belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter, height adjustable
Seat belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter, height adjustable
Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Buick Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ...
Interior
Oil life monitoring system
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable
Door sill plate cover, front
Glovebox, dual
Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down
Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding
Seatback, passenger flat-folding
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Air filter, particle
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt
Storage, front passenger underseat
Assist handle, rear
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Exhaust system, rear exit
Exhaust tip, styled stainless-steel
Mechanical jack
Steering, power, variable effort, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Drivetrain, front-wheel drive (FWD models only.)
Exterior
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
Fascias, front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Tires, P215/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Wiper, rear intermittent
Headlamps, halogen
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm), located under cargo floor
Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) machined-face alloy with Light Argent Metallic pockets
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivit...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 76,580 KM $39,898 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring w/Eyesight - Low Mileage 19,395 KM $30,998 + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, 2.0 TURBO, SUNROOF, NAV, 18" WHEELS 17,417 KM $50,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2019 Buick Encore