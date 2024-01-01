$15,950+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Encore
Sport Touring AWD
2019 Buick Encore
Sport Touring AWD
Location
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
613-695-0800
$15,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,500KM
VIN KL4CJ2SB4KB847092
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Email Garage Plus Auto Centre
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
$15,950
+ taxes & licensing
Garage Plus Auto Centre
613-695-0800
2019 Buick Encore