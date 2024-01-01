Menu
<div>2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Mileage: 128,000 kilometers</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>This vehicle will be delivered with a safety certificate valid for either Ontario or Quebec. Financing options are available to help you get on the road.</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Features:</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</div><br /><div>Automatic Transmission</div><br /><div>Bluetooth Connectivity</div><br /><div>Push Start Button</div><br /><div>Keyless Entry</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Additional Details:</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>This 2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring is in excellent condition with low mileage, featuring only 128,000 kilometers. It has a clean title and a clean Carfax report with no accidents. The vehicle is equipped with AWD and an automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth and reliable driving experience. It also includes convenient features such as Bluetooth connectivity, a push start button, and keyless entry.</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Contact:</div><br /><div>Garage Plus Auto</div><br /><div>Phone: +1(613)762-5224</div><br /><div>Website: garageplusautocentre.com</div><br /><div>Address: 1201 Bank Street Ottawa K1s 3x7</div>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

