2019 Cadillac Escalade
2019 Cadillac Escalade
Premium Luxury
Location
88 Spadina Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Y 2C1
92,650KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8172886
- Stock #: AA304
- VIN: 1GYS4CKJ8KR272521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour KONA
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.
Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal at http://sell.flipped.caAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the yearwww.AutoAgents.io
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
