2019 Cadillac Escalade

$76,900 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 6 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8172886

8172886 Stock #: AA304

AA304 VIN: 1GYS4CKJ8KR272521

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour KONA

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 92,650 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.