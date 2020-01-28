Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Cadillac XT4

Premium Luxury PREMIUM LUXURY, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Cadillac XT4

Premium Luxury PREMIUM LUXURY, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, SUNROOF

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$40,530

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,120KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4596600
  • Stock #: 20-9079A
  • VIN: 1GYFZDR42KF108112
Exterior Colour
Stellar Black Metallic
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
NO ADMIN FEES, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX

Compare at $41746 - Myers Cadillac is just $40530!

FRESH ON THE LOT: 2019 CADILAC XT4 FRESH TRADE WITH PREMIUM LUXURY PACKAGE, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, REAR VIEW CAM, DRIVERS AWARENESS PACKAGE AND MORE
NO ADMIN FEES, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Convenience
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • universal home remote
Additional Features
  • Battery rundown protection
  • oil life monitor
  • Adaptive remote start
  • Active noise cancellation
  • Rear cross traffic alert
  • Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls
  • Safety Alert Seat
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
  • Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
  • Tool kit, road emergency
  • Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
  • Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
  • Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
  • Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
  • Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
  • Defogger, rear-window electric
  • Drive mode selector
  • Glovebox, lockable
  • Wiper, rear intermittent
  • Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
  • Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
  • Sensor, cabin humidity
  • Capless Fuel Fill
  • Radio, HD
  • Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
  • Air filter, cabin
  • Daytime Running Lamps, LED
  • Headlamps, LED
  • Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
  • Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
  • Steering, power, variable assist, electric
  • Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
  • Brake, electronic parking
  • Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
  • Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare
  • Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
  • Taillamps, LED
  • Seat belts, 3-point, all positions, includes front seat belt pretensioners
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System includes Tire Fill Alert
  • Air vents, rear
  • Steering wheel, heated, automatic
  • Glass, tinted, rear side and back window
  • Headlamp control, automatic on/off with tunnel detection
  • Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake
  • Lower bodyside appearance, with accent colour, trim specific
  • Tire, spare T145/70R17
  • Cargo net anchors
  • Cargo shade, rear
  • Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in second row centre armrest. Additionally, 1 bottle holder in door storage pocket for driver and front passenger
  • Gauge cluster, 4.2" diagonal colour reconfigurable Driver Information Centre display (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8" diagonal colour reconfigurable gauge cluster when (CWM) Technology Package is ordered.)
  • Gearshift handle, leather
  • Keyless Open, extended range, passive entry, all doors
  • Lighting, illuminated entry
  • Lighting, interior ambient accent lighting in door panels and instrument panel
  • Mini-umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y74) Enhanced Visibility Package is ordered.)
  • Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, cargo area
  • Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, 12-volt, console
  • Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, USB, rear seat
  • Retained accessory power audio system, mirrors, power windows, sunroof and climate control remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
  • Rotary infotainment controller, console mounted
  • Seats, rear, 60/40 split-folding seatback with fold down armrest
  • Sill plate, rear cargo, metallic finish
  • Sunglass holder, overhead console
  • Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down
  • Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
  • Axle, 3.47 ratio
  • Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
  • Exhaust, dual-outlet, with bright tips integrated in fascia
  • Intelligent brake fade resistance, includes auto drying
  • Audio system, 7-speaker system with auxiliary amplifier (Upgradeable to (UQS) Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound 13-speaker audio system when (IOT) Cadillac user experience with embedded navigation is ordered.)
  • Airbags, dual-stage frontal knee and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
  • Hill hold and start assist
  • Door handles, illuminated, body-colour with Satin chrome accents
  • Grille, bright accents with galvano surround
  • Longitudinal roof rails, brushed aluminum finish
  • Lower fascia inserts, front and rear, medium Silver
  • Mouldings, bodyside brushed aluminum finish, window surround
  • Driver memory, recalls 2 "presets" for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirror
  • Sill plate cover, Bright finish, front door opening
  • Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. A...
  • SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywher...
  • Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connecti...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2020 Nissan Rogue AW...
 15,500 KM
$29,495 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Murano S...
 11,356 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Murano S...
 24,122 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Send A Message