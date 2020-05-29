Menu
$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2019 Cadillac XT4

2019 Cadillac XT4

AWD Sport Sport,Awd, Nav, dual roof , 19” wheels

2019 Cadillac XT4

AWD Sport Sport,Awd, Nav, dual roof , 19” wheels

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,178KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5140862
  • Stock #: P-5576B
  • VIN: 1gyfzfr45kf109752
Exterior Colour
Stellar Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Jet Black with Cinnamon accents
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Like new , over $60,000 new !

Compare at $43145 - Myers Cadillac is just $41888!

Like new - 2019 xt4 sport Awd - Nav, dual roof , heated and cooled seats , rear camera , 19 wheels , blind Zone alert , park assist , Bose sound , no admin fees , certified - finance 3.99% up to 60 months

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Convenience
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • remote start
  • universal home remote
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Liftgate
Additional Features
  • Battery rundown protection
  • oil life monitor
  • Adaptive remote start
  • Blind Spot Assist
  • Active noise cancellation
  • Rear cross traffic alert
  • Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls
  • Safety Alert Seat
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
  • Tool kit, road emergency
  • Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
  • Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
  • Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
  • Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
  • Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
  • Defogger, rear-window electric
  • Drive mode selector
  • Glovebox, lockable
  • Wiper, rear intermittent
  • Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
  • Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
  • Sensor, cabin humidity
  • Pedals, sport alloy
  • Capless Fuel Fill
  • Radio, HD
  • Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
  • Air filter, cabin
  • Daytime Running Lamps, LED
  • Headlamps, LED
  • Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
  • Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
  • Steering, power, variable assist, electric
  • Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
  • Brake, electronic parking
  • Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
  • Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare
  • Lamps, front cornering
  • Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
  • Seat belts, 3-point, all positions, includes front seat belt pretensioners
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System includes Tire Fill Alert
  • Air vents, rear
  • Steering wheel, heated, automatic
  • Glass, tinted, rear side and back window
  • Grille, Sport, high-gloss Black mesh with galvano surround
  • Headlamp control, automatic on/off with tunnel detection
  • Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake
  • Longitudinal roof rails, gloss Black finish
  • Lower bodyside appearance, with accent colour, trim specific
  • Lower fascia inserts, front and rear, gloss Black
  • Mouldings, bodyside gloss Black finish, window surround
  • Taillamps, LED Neutral density appearance.
  • Tire, spare T145/70R17
  • Turn signal, front lamp, LED
  • Cargo net anchors
  • Cargo shade, rear
  • Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in second row centre armrest. Additionally, 1 bottle holder in door storage pocket for driver and front passenger
  • Gauge cluster, 4.2" diagonal colour reconfigurable Driver Information Centre display (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8" diagonal colour reconfigurable gauge cluster when (CWM) Technology Package is ordered.)
  • Gearshift handle, leather
  • Keyless Open, extended range, passive entry, all doors
  • Lighting, illuminated entry
  • Lighting, interior ambient accent lighting in door panels and instrument panel
  • Mini-umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y74) Enhanced Visibility Package is ordered.)
  • Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, cargo area
  • Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, 12-volt, console
  • Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, USB, rear seat
  • Retained accessory power audio system, mirrors, power windows, sunroof and climate control remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
  • Rotary infotainment controller, console mounted
  • Seat, driver power lumbar control, 4-way
  • Seat, driver power seatback bolster
  • Seat, front passenger power lumbar control, 4-way
  • Seat, front passenger power seatback bolster
  • Seats, rear, 60/40 split-folding seatback with fold down armrest
  • Sill plate cover, Sport finish, front door opening
  • Sill plate, rear cargo, metallic finish
  • Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, Sport
  • Sunglass holder, overhead console
  • Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down
  • Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
  • Axle, 3.47 ratio
  • Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
  • Exhaust, dual-outlet, with bright tips integrated in fascia
  • Intelligent brake fade resistance, includes auto drying
  • Audio system, 7-speaker system with auxiliary amplifier (Upgradeable to (UQS) Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound 13-speaker audio system when (IOT) Cadillac user experience with embedded navigation is ordered.)
  • Airbags, dual-stage frontal knee and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
  • Hill hold and start assist
  • Driver memory, recalls 2 "presets" for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirror
  • SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywher...
  • Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connecti...
  • Performance Inspired Cockpit
  • Unique Wheels
  • Black Mesh Grille
  • Sport Exclusive Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

