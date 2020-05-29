2019 Cadillac XT4

Seating Heated Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls

remote start

universal home remote Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Liftgate

Additional Features Battery rundown protection

oil life monitor

Adaptive remote start

Blind Spot Assist

Active noise cancellation

Rear cross traffic alert

Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls

Safety Alert Seat

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Suspension, front, MacPherson strut

Tool kit, road emergency

Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power

Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front

Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm

Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control

Door handles, body-colour

Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered

Door locks, rear child security

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Defogger, rear-window electric

Drive mode selector

Glovebox, lockable

Wiper, rear intermittent

Drivetrain, all-wheel drive

Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs

Sensor, cabin humidity

Pedals, sport alloy

Capless Fuel Fill

Radio, HD

Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense

Air filter, cabin

Daytime Running Lamps, LED

Headlamps, LED

Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield

Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding

Steering, power, variable assist, electric

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Brake, electronic parking

Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions

Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare

Lamps, front cornering

Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector

Seat belts, 3-point, all positions, includes front seat belt pretensioners

Tire Pressure Monitoring System includes Tire Fill Alert

Air vents, rear

Steering wheel, heated, automatic

Glass, tinted, rear side and back window

Grille, Sport, high-gloss Black mesh with galvano surround

Headlamp control, automatic on/off with tunnel detection

Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake

Longitudinal roof rails, gloss Black finish

Lower bodyside appearance, with accent colour, trim specific

Lower fascia inserts, front and rear, gloss Black

Mouldings, bodyside gloss Black finish, window surround

Taillamps, LED Neutral density appearance.

Tire, spare T145/70R17

Turn signal, front lamp, LED

Cargo net anchors

Cargo shade, rear

Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in second row centre armrest. Additionally, 1 bottle holder in door storage pocket for driver and front passenger

Gauge cluster, 4.2" diagonal colour reconfigurable Driver Information Centre display (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8" diagonal colour reconfigurable gauge cluster when (CWM) Technology Package is ordered.)

Gearshift handle, leather

Keyless Open, extended range, passive entry, all doors

Lighting, illuminated entry

Lighting, interior ambient accent lighting in door panels and instrument panel

Mini-umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y74) Enhanced Visibility Package is ordered.)

Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, cargo area

Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, 12-volt, console

Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, USB, rear seat

Retained accessory power audio system, mirrors, power windows, sunroof and climate control remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened

Rotary infotainment controller, console mounted

Seat, driver power lumbar control, 4-way

Seat, driver power seatback bolster

Seat, front passenger power lumbar control, 4-way

Seat, front passenger power seatback bolster

Seats, rear, 60/40 split-folding seatback with fold down armrest

Sill plate cover, Sport finish, front door opening

Sill plate, rear cargo, metallic finish

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, Sport

Sunglass holder, overhead console

Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down

Automatic Stop/Start, with disable

Axle, 3.47 ratio

Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)

Exhaust, dual-outlet, with bright tips integrated in fascia

Intelligent brake fade resistance, includes auto drying

Audio system, 7-speaker system with auxiliary amplifier (Upgradeable to (UQS) Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound 13-speaker audio system when (IOT) Cadillac user experience with embedded navigation is ordered.)

Airbags, dual-stage frontal knee and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection

Hill hold and start assist

Driver memory, recalls 2 "presets" for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirror

SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywher...

Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connecti...

Performance Inspired Cockpit

Unique Wheels

Black Mesh Grille

Sport Exclusive Steering Wheel

