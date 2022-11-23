$32,700+ tax & licensing
2019 Cadillac XT4
Luxury LUXURY, AWD, REMOTE START, HEATED STEERING WHEEL
Location
77,623KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9337786
- Stock #: 23-0152A
- VIN: 1GYFZBR47KF165300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Metallic
- Interior Colour Light Platinum/jet Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,623 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN - 2019 XT4 LUXURY, AWD, SHADOW METALLIC, PLATINUM LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR PARK ASSIST, REAR CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, FINANCE FROM 3.99%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Steering Wheel Controls
universal home remote
oil life monitor
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Drive mode selector
Glovebox, lockable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air filter, cabin
Steering column, manual rake and telescoping
Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Air vents, rear
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Cargo net anchors
Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in second row centre armrest. Additionally, 1 bottle holder in door storage pocket for driver and front passenger
Gearshift handle, leather
Keyless Open, extended range, passive entry, all doors
Lighting, illuminated entry
Mini-umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, cargo area
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, 12-volt, console
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, USB, rear seat
Retained accessory power audio system, mirrors, power windows, sunroof and climate control remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Rotary infotainment controller, console mounted
Seats, rear, 60/40 split-folding seatback with fold down armrest
Sunglass holder, overhead console
Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down
Sill plate cover, Bright finish, front door opening
Seat adjuster, passenger 6-way power
Seat, driver power lumbar control, 2-way
Seat, front passenger power lumbar, 2-way
Gauge cluster, 4.2" diagonal colour reconfigurable Driver Information Centre display
Rear Park Assist
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions, includes front seat belt pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System includes Tire Fill Alert
HD Rear Vision Camera
Airbags, dual-stage frontal knee and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Hill hold and start assist
Battery rundown protection
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
Tool kit, road emergency
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Capless Fuel Fill
intelligent brake assist
Steering, power, variable assist, electric
Brake, electronic parking
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Axle, 3.47 ratio
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
Exhaust, dual-outlet, with bright tips integrated in fascia
Intelligent brake fade resistance, includes auto drying
Active noise cancellation
Radio, HD
Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connecti...
Audio system, 7-speaker system with auxiliary amplifier
Wiper, rear intermittent
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Liftgate, rear manual
Headlamps, LED
Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare
Taillamps, LED
Glass, tinted, rear side and back window
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake
Lower bodyside appearance, with accent colour, trim specific
Tire, spare T145/70R17
Grille, bright accents with galvano surround
Mouldings, bodyside brushed aluminum finish, window surround
Lower fascia inserts, front and rear, Black
Door handles, body-colour with Satin chrome accents
