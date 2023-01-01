Menu
2019 Cadillac XT5

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Luxury AWD

Location

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10090503
  • Stock #: TR199073
  • VIN: 1GYKNDRSXKZ187147

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TR199073
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Modern Convenience, Interior Lighting Accents, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Modern Convenience
Interior Lighting Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

