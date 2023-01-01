Menu
2019 Cadillac XT5

79,993 KM

Details Description

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
Base FWD XT5 LUXURY, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER LIFTGATE

Location

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

79,993KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10629132
  • Stock #: 24-0234A
  • VIN: 1GYKNARS4KZ135317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour SAHARA BIEGE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0234A
  • Mileage 79,993 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED
JUST IN- 2019 CADILLAC XT5 LUXURY- RADIANT SILVER ON SAHARA BEIGE LEATHER, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, 3.6L DOHC DI V6 W/VVT, REAR PARK ASSIST, BOSE(R) SPEAKER SYSTEM, UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

