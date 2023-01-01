$28,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Cadillac XT5
Base FWD XT5 LUXURY, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER LIFTGATE
79,993KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10629132
- Stock #: 24-0234A
- VIN: 1GYKNARS4KZ135317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour SAHARA BIEGE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0234A
- Mileage 79,993 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN- 2019 CADILLAC XT5 LUXURY- RADIANT SILVER ON SAHARA BEIGE LEATHER, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, 3.6L DOHC DI V6 W/VVT, REAR PARK ASSIST, BOSE(R) SPEAKER SYSTEM, UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
