2019 Cadillac XT5

$28,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 9 , 9 9 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10629132

10629132 Stock #: 24-0234A

24-0234A VIN: 1GYKNARS4KZ135317

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Radiant Silver Metallic

Interior Colour SAHARA BIEGE

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 24-0234A

Mileage 79,993 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.