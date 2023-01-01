$27,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Cadillac XT5
Luxury AWD LUXURY, AWD, SUNROOF, NAV, CARPLAY, PARK ASSIST, REMOTE START
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
91,200KM
Used
VIN 1GYKNDRSXKZ187147
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Horizon Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-1026A
- Mileage 91,200 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
JUST IN - 2019 LUXURY XT5 IN RED HORIZON TINTCOAT ON JET BLACK LEATHER- ULTRAVIEW(R) POWER SUNROOF, TRI-ZONE AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, ADAPTIVE REMOTE START, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 3.6L DOHC DI V6 W/VVT WITH 310 HP, FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST. DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
2019 Cadillac XT5