CERTIFIED
JUST IN - 2019 LUXURY XT5 IN RED HORIZON TINTCOAT ON JET BLACK LEATHER- ULTRAVIEW(R) POWER SUNROOF, TRI-ZONE AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, ADAPTIVE REMOTE START, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 3.6L DOHC DI V6 W/VVT WITH 310 HP, FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST. DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2019 Cadillac XT5

91,200 KM

Details Description

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD LUXURY, AWD, SUNROOF, NAV, CARPLAY, PARK ASSIST, REMOTE START

2019 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD LUXURY, AWD, SUNROOF, NAV, CARPLAY, PARK ASSIST, REMOTE START

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

91,200KM
Used
VIN 1GYKNDRSXKZ187147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Horizon Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-1026A
  • Mileage 91,200 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED
JUST IN - 2019 LUXURY XT5 IN RED HORIZON TINTCOAT ON JET BLACK LEATHER- ULTRAVIEW(R) POWER SUNROOF, TRI-ZONE AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, ADAPTIVE REMOTE START, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 3.6L DOHC DI V6 W/VVT WITH 310 HP, FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST. DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2019 Cadillac XT5