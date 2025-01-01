$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Cadillac XT5
Luxury AWD LUXURY AWD, SUNROOF, NAV, LOADED
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
Used
70,125KM
VIN 1GYKNDRS8KZ200073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Zon
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,125 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
JUST IN- 2019 CADILLAC LUXURY AWD- RED HORIZON ON BLACK LEATHER, ULTRAVIEW SUNROOF, ADAPTIVE REMOTE START, HEATED POWER MIRROR, AWD, BLOCK HEATER, HEATED SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PARK ASSIST, DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE, XM RADIO, 3.6 V6, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX, NON SMOKER. ONE OWNER.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Spoiler, rear
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour
Roof rails, bright brushed aluminum
Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Tire inflation kit (Deleted when (ZCD) compact spare tire is ordered.)
Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
Door handles, with galvano accents
Headlamps, halogen (Upgradeable to (T4L) LED headlamps when (IO6) Cadillac user experience with embedded navigation is ordered.)
Liftgate, rear power with programmable memory height
Lamp, rear side marker taillamp
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
COMPASS DISPLAY
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Glovebox, lockable
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air filter, cabin
Air vents, rear (Deleted when (CJ4) tri-zone automatic climate control is ordered.)
Cargo Management System, rear, rails with sliding fence
Cargo shade, retractable, rear
Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Gauge cluster, 5.7" colour Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Lighting accent, light pipes along console
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 8-way power
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control 2-way
Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
Seat, second row, 40/20/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Vision Camera
Front and Rear Park Assist
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual note tone
Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
Rear seat reminder
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Mechanical
Electric parking brake
Suspension, 4-wheel independent
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
Capless Fuel Fill
All-wheel drive, with twin-clutch system with driver mode select
Automatic Stop/Start
Axle, 3.20 final drive ratio
Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc
Brakes, active control
Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Alternator, 155 amps (Upgradeable to (KW7) 170 amp alternator when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Switch, Drivesense system
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Antenna, roof-mounted
Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connecti...
Wireless Charging (The system wirelessly charges one PMA- or Qi-compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see cadi...
Additional Features
Modern Convenience
Interior Lighting Accents
