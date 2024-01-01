2019 Cadillac XTS

Menu
Luxury all-wheel drive w/ Panoramic sunroof, leather, heated/cooled front seats & heated rear seats, heated steering, navigation, remote start, park assist, backup camera w/ front and rear park sensors, 19-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, premium Bose audio system, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry w/ push start, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
80,461KM
VIN 2G61N5S37K9133828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 241160
  • Mileage 80,461 KM

Vehicle Description

Luxury all-wheel drive w/ Panoramic sunroof, leather, heated/cooled front seats & heated rear seats, heated steering, navigation, remote start, park assist, backup camera w/ front and rear park sensors, 19-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, premium Bose audio system, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry w/ push start, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
